Davis Riley shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Davis Riley hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Riley's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Riley hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.