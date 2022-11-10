David Lipsky putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, David Lipsky hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lipsky finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under with Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, and Wyndham Clark; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; and Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, David Lipsky chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lipsky's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 5 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lipsky to 4 under for the round.