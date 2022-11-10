David Lingmerth finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, David Lingmerth hit 12 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Lingmerth's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Lingmerth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Lingmerth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lingmerth's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Lingmerth's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.