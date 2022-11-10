Danny Willett shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Danny Willett hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 119th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Willett tee shot went 107 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 3 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.