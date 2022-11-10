Danny Lee rebounds from poor front in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Danny Lee hit 11 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lee finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Danny Lee hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Danny Lee at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lee's 207 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Lee hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 576-yard par-5 16th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 216-yard par-3 green seventh, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.