Cole Hammer shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Cole Hammer hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 267 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Hammer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hammer to 1 over for the round.

Hammer tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hammer to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hammer's 94 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Hammer had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hammer to even-par for the round.

Hammer got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 1 over for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Hammer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Hammer at even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hammer to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Hammer got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.

Hammer got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 4 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hammer hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hammer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hammer at 4 over for the round.