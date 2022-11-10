-
Cole Hammer shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cole Hammer hits it close to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Cole Hammer makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Cole Hammer hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a 267 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Hammer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hammer to 1 over for the round.
Hammer tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hammer to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hammer's 94 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Hammer had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hammer to even-par for the round.
Hammer got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 1 over for the round.
At the 522-yard par-4 first, Hammer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Hammer at even for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hammer to 1 over for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Hammer got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.
Hammer got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 4 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hammer hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hammer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hammer at 4 over for the round.
