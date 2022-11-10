Chris Stroud shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Chris Stroud hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Stroud's tee shot went 241 yards to the left rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Stroud had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.