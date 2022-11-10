Chesson Hadley shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Chesson Hadley hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hadley hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Hadley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hadley hit a tee shot 125 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadley reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 4 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Hadley chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 over for the round.