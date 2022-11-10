Charley Hoffman shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a tee shot at the 155-yard par-3 15th green, Hoffman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoffman had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

Hoffman tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hoffman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 eighth. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.