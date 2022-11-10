Chad Ramey shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Chad Ramey hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Ramey chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Ramey hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ramey's 175 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Ramey chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Ramey's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 3 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Ramey hit a tee shot 117 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.