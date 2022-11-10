Carson Young shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Carson Young hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 119th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Young's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to even for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Young got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 3 over for the round.

Young got a double bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Young to 5 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 4 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 5 over for the round.