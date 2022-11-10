Carl Yuan putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Carl Yuan hit 6 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Yuan finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Carl Yuan hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carl Yuan to 1 under for the round.

Yuan got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Yuan's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Yuan's tee shot went 228 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Yuan hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Yuan had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Yuan's 188 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 3 under for the round.