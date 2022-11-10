Cameron Champ shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Cameron Champ hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

Champ tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Champ had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Champ hit his 259 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

Champ got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Champ to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 155-yard par-3 15th green, Champ suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Champ's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 4 over for the round.