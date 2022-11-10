Callum Tarren putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Callum Tarren hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tarren finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Callum Tarren got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Callum Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tarren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tarren to 3 over for the round.