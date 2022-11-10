Byeong Hun An putts himself to an even-par first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Byeong Hun An hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Byeong Hun An chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, An's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.

An got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, An hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, An hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved An to even-par for the round.