Brent Grant shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Brent Grant hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grant finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Grant reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Grant chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grant to 2 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Grant reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 3 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Grant got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grant to 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Grant reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 3 under for the round.