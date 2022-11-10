Brendan Steele rebounds from poor front in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Brendan Steele hit 10 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Steele finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Brendan Steele got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Brendan Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Steele's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.