Brandon Wu putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Brandon Wu hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Brandon Wu got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Brandon Wu to 1 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Wu hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Wu hit a tee shot 123 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.