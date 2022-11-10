6-over 76 by Brandon Matthews in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Brandon Matthews hit 5 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 125th at 6 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Matthews got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matthews to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Matthews's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Matthews chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matthews to 3 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Matthews's tee shot went 119 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Matthews had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthews to 3 over for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Matthews got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matthews to 4 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Matthews chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matthews reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to 2 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Matthews reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Matthews at 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Matthews hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matthews at 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Matthews got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Matthews to 4 over for the round.