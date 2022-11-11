Ben Taylor putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ben Taylor hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under with Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; and Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Ben Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Taylor hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 180 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.