Ben Martin shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ben Martin hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 119th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Martin got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Martin's tee shot went 116 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 3 over for the round.

Martin got a double bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Martin to 5 over for the round.