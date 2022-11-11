Ben Kern shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ben Kern hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kern finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Kern chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kern to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kern's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kern to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Kern hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kern to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Kern had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kern to 2 under for the round.

Kern got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kern to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Kern had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kern to even for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Kern hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kern to 1 over for the round.