Ben Griffin putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ben Griffin hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Ben Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ben Griffin to 1 under for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Griffin hit a tee shot 123 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Griffin hit his 98 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Griffin's 89 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.