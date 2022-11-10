Beau Hossler shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Beau Hossler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 119th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hossler's tee shot went 226 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hossler's tee shot went 120 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hossler chipped his fifth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 6 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Hossler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 7 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Hossler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 6 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 5 over for the round.