Austin Smotherman shoots 10-over 80 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day in 132nd at 10 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Smotherman's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Smotherman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 4 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Smotherman's tee shot went 120 yards to the right intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 5 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Smotherman hit his 112 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smotherman to 5 over for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 9 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Smotherman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 10 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 11 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to 12 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Smotherman hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 11 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Smotherman hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 10 over for the round.