Austin Eckroat shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Austin Eckroat hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Eckroat got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Eckroat's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to even-par for the round.

Eckroat his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Eckroat to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Eckroat to 3 over for the round.

Eckroat missed the green on his first shot on the 155-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 2 over for the round.