Austin Cook comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Austin Cook hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cook finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Austin Cook had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Cook's tee shot went 123 yards to the right intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Cook's 96 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Cook's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Cook hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.