Augusto Núñez shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Augusto Núñez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Núñez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Núñez at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Núñez had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Núñez to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Núñez had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Núñez to even for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Núñez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 ninth green, Núñez suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Núñez at even-par for the round.

Núñez got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Núñez's 191 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Núñez to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Núñez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to 1 over for the round.