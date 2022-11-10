Andrew Putnam putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Andrew Putnam hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Andrew Putnam hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Putnam had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.