Anders Albertson shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Anders Albertson hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Albertson finished his day tied for 125th at 6 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Albertson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Albertson to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Albertson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Albertson to even for the round.

Albertson got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Albertson's tee shot went 208 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Albertson tee shot went 165 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Albertson to 3 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Albertson's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Albertson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to 5 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Albertson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Albertson to 6 over for the round.