Alex Smalley putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Alex Smalley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Alex Smalley's tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Smalley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Smalley hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even-par for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.