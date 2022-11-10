-
Alex Noren shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Finau, Noren, Wise tied for the lead after 18 holes at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau, Alex Noren and Aaron Wise all carded 5-under 65’s, placing ahead of the field by one stroke heading into Friday.
In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Alex Noren hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 2nd at 5 under with Aaron Wise; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, Noren's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Noren's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Noren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.
Noren missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noren had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Noren's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.
