Adam Svensson shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Adam Svensson hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Svensson's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Svensson hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.