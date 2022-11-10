Adam Schenk shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Schenk's tee shot went 119 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Schenk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Schenk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.