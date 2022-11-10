Strong putting brings Adam Long an even-par round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Adam Long hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Adam Long chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Long had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Long's 177 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Long's tee shot went 99 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.