Adam Hadwin finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hadwin's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hadwin had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hadwin's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.