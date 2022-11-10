Aaron Wise putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wise finished his day tied for 2nd at 5 under with Alex Noren; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the par-4 17th, Aaron Wise's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Wise chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wise had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Wise's 108 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wise had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 5 under for the round.