Aaron Wise putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Finau, Noren, Wise tied for the lead after 18 holes at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau, Alex Noren and Aaron Wise all carded 5-under 65’s, placing ahead of the field by one stroke heading into Friday.
In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wise finished his day tied for 2nd at 5 under with Alex Noren; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 17th, Aaron Wise's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Wise chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wise had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Wise's 108 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wise had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 5 under for the round.
