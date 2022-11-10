Aaron Rai putts himself to an even-par first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Aaron Rai hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rai finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Aaron Rai got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Rai's 170 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Rai chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even for the round.