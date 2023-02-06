Viktor Hovland shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Hovland chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 11th, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.