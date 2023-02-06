Tyson Alexander shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tyson Alexander hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Alexander finished his round tied for 53rd at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Peter Malnati and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Beau Hossler, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Alexander hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to even for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Alexander hit a tee shot 106 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Alexander's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Alexander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Alexander to even for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Alexander's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.