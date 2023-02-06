Trevor Werbylo shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Trevor Werbylo hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Werbylo's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Werbylo hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Werbylo had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Werbylo hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Werbylo to even-par for the round.