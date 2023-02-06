Tom Hoge shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tom Hoge hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 11th, Hoge's 92 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 first, Hoge chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.