Thomas Detry shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Thomas Detry hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Detry finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Detry's 134 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Detry hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Detry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Detry to 4 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Detry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Detry to 3 under for the round.