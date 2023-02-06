Strong putting brings Taylor Pendrith a 8-under 64 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Taylor Pendrith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pendrith finished his round tied for 5th at 12 under with Brandon Wu, Keith Mitchell, and Beau Hossler; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; and Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor Pendrith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pendrith had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Pendrith at 5 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Pendrith hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Pendrith hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 7 under for the round.