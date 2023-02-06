Taylor Moore posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Taylor Moore hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Moore finished his day tied for 15th at 9 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Taylor Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.