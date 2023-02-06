Tano Goya shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tano Goya hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 15th, Goya's 100 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Goya hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Goya got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Goya to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Goya had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Goya reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 3 under for the round.

Goya got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Goya to 2 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Goya had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 1 under for the round.