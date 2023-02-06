  • Sung Kang shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sung Kang makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Sung Kang throws dart at flag to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the final round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sung Kang makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.