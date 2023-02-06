Sung Kang shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sung Kang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 28th at 7 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandon Wu, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Kang had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kang's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Kang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Kang's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, Kang chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

Kang hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Kang missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kang to 5 under for the round.

After a 213 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Kang chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.