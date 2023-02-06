Sean O'Hair shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sean O'Hair hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 65th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, O'Hair's 139 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, O'Hair's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, O'Hair chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, O'Hair had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, O'Hair's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.