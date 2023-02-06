Seamus Power putts well in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Seamus Power hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 15th at 9 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Seamus Power got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seamus Power to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

Power missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Power hit a tee shot 108 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Power to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Power hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Power's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.