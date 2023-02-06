Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scott Stallings hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 15th at 9 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 12th, Stallings missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Stallings chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.